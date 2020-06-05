Amitabh Bachchan's Hit Tracks That Have Been Remade In Recent Years 

In the past few years, Bollywood has seen a slew of old songs being remade into new versions. Most of the films have had one song which is remade. These songs make us feel nostalgic and at the same time give a new twist in the beats of the original song. Here are some Amitabh Bachchan songs that have been remade over the years.

Amitabh Bachchan's remade songs

Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali (Dhanno): Lawaris vs Housefull

Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali (Dhanno) was a song form Amitabha Bachchan's 1981 film Lawaris. The original track is over nine minutes long and shows how music was composed back in the 1980s. The original track was sung by Kishore Kumar. This song was then remade in 2010 for the film Housefull. The new version of the song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Sajid Khan, and Mika Singh. The new song saw Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, and Riteish Deshmukh dancing along with Jacqueline. Take a look at both the original and the remade track here.

Haseeno Ka Deewana: Yaarana vs Kaabil

Haseeno Ka Deewana Yaarana was a song made for the 1981 film Yaarana. It starred Amitabh Bachchan and the song was loved by fans and was sung by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The music for the song was composed by Rajesh Roshan. This song was then remade in 2017 for Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam film Kaabil. The remade version was sung by Payal Dev and also featured a rap from Raftaar. Take a look at both the sings here.

Khaike Paan Banaraswala: Don vs Don

Khaike Paan Banaraswala Khul Jaaye Band is a song from the 1978 film Don. This song is also sung by Kishore Kumar and was an instant hit. This song was then remade when the film was remade in 2006. The new version of the song was sung by Udit Narayan and the music was composed by Shankar, Ehsaan & Loy. Take a look at the tracks here.

Main Hoon Don: Don vs Don

This song also was from the 1978 film Don. This song was also sung by Kishore Kumar and the music was composed by Kalayanji Anandji. This song was then remade when the film was remade in 2006. The new version of the song was sung by Shaan and the music was composed by Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca and Shankar Mahadevan. Take a look at the tracks here.

