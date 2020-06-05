Amitabh Bachchan's Movies With Sanjeev Kumar That You Shouldn't Miss; Check Them Out

Amitabh Bachchan is among the elite actors of his era. The Piku actor has worked in several films now and portrayed various distinctive roles that showcase his acting prowess. The Shahenshah of Bollywood is 77 years old now and is still on top of his acting game. The trailer for his movie Gulabo Sitabo was recently released and it looks promising. The movie is set to be released on Prime Video in June 2020.

The actor has worked with several popular actors in multiple films from his era. Most notably, he has worked with Sanjeev Kumar, who is famous for his role as Thakur from Sholay. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s movies with veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar.

Sholay

Sholay is a 1975 action movie directed by Ramesh Sippy. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as Jai and Veeru, an infamous cinematic duo. Sholay is no less than a gem in Indian cinema and has received high praise from all over. The movie tells the story of two ex-cons Jai and Veeru, who are hired by a retired policeman Thakur (played by Sanjeev Kumar) to put stop to a notorious bandit name Gabbar.

Trishul

Trishul is a 1978 action film directed by Yash Chopra. The movie stars Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. All three actors have a compelling vibe throughout the film. The story revolves around a business tycoon Raj Kumar, who abandons his first wife. Years later, her two sons come to avenge her and seek justice.

Silsila

Released in 1981, Silsila is a romance film directed by Yash Chopra. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, and Dharmendra. The movie stars these popular actors of that era and tells a moving story of Amit and Pooja, who go against their parents’ wishes, set out to get married.

Alaap

Alaap is a 1977 romantic drama directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fareeda Jalal, Sanjeev Kumar, and Rekha in lead roles. The movie tells the story of Alok, who goes against his father's wishes by choosing music over law school.

Immaan Dharam

Immaan Dharam was also released in 1977 which is directed by Desh Mukherjee. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, and Aparna Sen. The movie tells the story of two petty crooks Mohan and Ahmed.

Faraar

Faraar is a 1975 action film directed by Shankar Mukherjee. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles. The movie tells the story of Rajesh, who sets out to avenge her sister’s rape and murder.

