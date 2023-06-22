Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: Grandson Vardhan Puri Shares Rare Photo

Vardhan Puri, the grandson of the legendary actor Amrish Puri, continues to cherish a deep bond with his late grandfather. Keeping his memories alive, Vardhan took to his social media platforms to commemorate Amrish Puri's birth anniversary. Alongside a heartfelt note, he expressed his love and admiration for the iconic actor.

3 things you need to know

Vardhan Puri celebrated his grandfather's 91st birthday anniversary.

The actor made his debut back in 2019 with a movie titled Yeh Saali Aashiqui.

The actor has also worked as an assistant director in the films Ishaqzaade, Daawat-e-Ishq, and Shuddh Desi Romance.

Vardhan Puri gets emotional on his grandfather's birthday

Vardhan Puri, in a heartfelt gesture, turned to his Instagram account to extend birthday wishes to his beloved grandfather, Amrish Puri, on his 91st birth anniversary. With a touching caption, Vardhan expressed his longing to meet his grandfather once again in person. He also shared that the entire family holds immense love for him and his grandmother, Urmila Divekar Puri, and endeavors to bring smiles to their faces in the heavens above.

(Vardhan Puri shares monochrome photo of his family members. | Image: Vardhan Puri/Instagram)

The vintage photo shared by Vardhan featured his grandmother aka Urmila, his aunt Namrata Puri Bagwe, his father Rajeev Amrish Puri, and the veteran actor himself. Soon after he made the post, fans took to the comments to wish Amrish Puri on his birthday. The actor was born on June 22, 1932.

Fans made it impossible for Amrish Puri to shoot for Gadar

In another Instagram post, Vardhan Puri shared a story from the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sets where his grandfather Amrish Puri used to work. He said that when the film unit for Gadar was shooting a sequence at the railway station in Amritsar, a huge crowd including ministers and senior politicians gathered to watch Amrish Puri.

The crowd almost made it impossible to roll the shot. Eventually, Amrish Puri had to ask for a public announcement system with which he asked the crowd to lower the commotion. It was only after Puri request that the could go ahead with the shoot.