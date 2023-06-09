Vardhan Puri Recalls His Grandfather's Popularity After The Release Of Gadar

Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri has recently commented on the massive fan following his grandfather had amassed through his career, with particular emphasis on his 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. This comes just ahead of the film's theatrical re-release on June 9.

Amrish Puri's influence on his grandson Vardhan's life choices is evident. Vardhan who is also an actor and his debut with 2019 film Yeh Saali Aashiqui, seemed completely mesmerised by Amrish Puri's fan following as he recalled an anecdote relayed to him about the actor's time spent shooting for Gadar. Amrish Puri had essayed the role of Ashraf Ali in the 2001 patriotic film.

Vardhan Puri in awe of grandfather's legacy

(Amrish Puri, the grandfather | Image: vardhanpuri02/Instagram)



Calling grandfather Amrish Puri his greatest teacher, Vardhan relayed how every time he watched him on screen as a child, he would be left completely mesmerised. Recalling how he used to "soak(ing) in every expression, every word spoken by him," Vardhan mused how watching Gadar in the theatres, as it re-releases on June 9, would definitely make for an "emotional journey".

Vardhan Puri on Amrish Puri's fame

(A young Vardhan Puri with grandfather Amrish Puri | Image: vardhanpuri02/Instagram)



Recalling an anecdote from his childhood, Vardhan relayed how when he had accompanied his 'dadu' to a 5-star hotel to meet a guest, Amrish Puri was mobbed by fans. He further revealed that the late actor must have signed at least 500 autographs. They had finally required police assistance to get to their car.

Vardhan Puri shares incident from sets of Gadar

(Amrish Puri as Ashraf Ali in Gadar | Image: Twitter)



Puri also had another anecdote up his sleeve, which had been relayed to him by his grandfather's personal staff. The story goes that when the film unit for Gadar was shooting a sequence at the Amritsar railway station, a huge crowd including ministers and senior politicians had gathered to watch Amrish Puri.

Vardhan relayed that the crowd had been so overwhelming that it was impossible to roll the shot. Amrish Puri had allegedly asked for a public announcement system with which he asked the crowd to lower the commotion. It was only after Puri requested the crowd, could the film unit go ahead with the shoot.