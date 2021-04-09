Amrita Rao Shares Major Throwback Photo From Sets Of 'Masti' As The Film Clocks 17

Actor Amrita Rao starrer adult comedy film, Masti has clocked 17 years on Friday, April 9. On the special occasion of the film’s 17th anniversary, Amrita took to her Twitter space to share a major throwback picture from the sets of the film online. The photo has made netizens nostalgic, who showered praises on the comedy thriller.

Amrita Rao’s Flashback Friday post

Amrita Rao shared an old photograph of the entire cast of the film while remembering her ‘Masti Gang’. The picture includes Amrita alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, Genelia D'Souza, Ajay Devgn, among other makers of the film. All of them can be seen sharing a contagious smile as the camera captures them. While sharing the photo she quipped:

Woo #Masti Anniversary today ! ! Remembering my director Indrakumar ji, producer Ashok Thackeria ji & All the MaSti Gang with loads of lOve ðŸ˜˜ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/WOxfgb4vUa — AMRITA RAO ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@AmritaRao) April 9, 2021

As soon as the post surfaced on the micro-blogging application, fans of the star went on to heap praises for her. While some wished congratulations to the entire team, many others seemed amused by Amrita’s role in the film. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

About the film Masti

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the comedy-thriller film hit the silver screens back in the year 2004. Masti was the first instalment of the Masti film franchise and almost after nine-years after the release of the original film, the makers released its second instalment titled, Grand Masti in 2013. The third instalment of the film, Great Grand Masti, hit the cinema houses in 2016.

About Masti’s plot

The premise of the film depicted the lives of three best friends Meet, Prem and Amar who are bored of their normal lives. Upon meeting each other almost after three years, the trio decides to cheat on their wives by having an extramarital affair. Instead, the three best friends end up being embroiled in a murder case. They become the prime suspects of the investigation and go on to bury themselves in a spiral of lies.

