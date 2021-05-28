Amrita Rao's Dialogue "Jal Lijiye" From 'Vivah' Starts Hilarious Meme Fest On Social Media

Amrita Rao is back to headlines, but this time as a meme. The Bollywood actor’s particular scene from the film Vivah has now gone viral on social media. In this scene from the hit film Vivah, Amrita Rao as Poonam is seen offering water to the guests. Internet users put their spin on this dialogue and have started a meme fest online. Find out more details about this story below.

Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal lijiye’ dialogue from Vivah is now a meme

Amrita Rao starred alongside actor Shahid Kapoor in quite a few projects. But one of their most famous films is the Sooraj Barjatya directed Vivah. The romantic drama revolved around a young girl named Poonam who is set to marry Prem. Their wedding is an arranged marriage but soon this wedding gets disrupted due to a life-altering incident.

In 2006, Vivah was one of the most successful films of the year. Now more than a decade later, the film is once again trending on social media. A scene from the film takes away the complete credit for creating the film becoming a viral sensation. In this scene from the film, Amrita Rao as Poonam is seen offering water to the guests. She says the dialogue, “Jal Lijiye”. Now the same scene from the film has been used for several memes. Take a look at some Vivah memes below.

Me after every 15 min to myself-



~Jal lijiye~ pic.twitter.com/a2QP0fea5c — Jindal (@Jindalbell) May 25, 2021

jal lijiye thak gaye honge kuch nai karke pic.twitter.com/A75QHEpGdb — preha (@brokepreha) May 22, 2021

Sorry mummy, kal se 7:30 baje pakka uth jaaunga😂

Did you really wake up early the next day?🤐#amritarao #meme pic.twitter.com/D4PthcXDGj — Mindly Here (@mindlyhere) May 28, 2021

Amrita Rao’s upcoming projects

Amrita Rao has been away from the limelight for quite some time. She was recently seen in the film, Thackeray opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While Siddiqui essayed the role of the late politician and founder of Shiv Sena, Rao was his onscreen wife Meentai Thackeray. Since this 2019 film, Amrita is yet to be seen in a film or any other project for a different format.

Back in 2019 in an interview with Firstpost, Amrita Rao discussed her future projects and said that it is a great time to be in movies and mentioned how the arrival of Netflix has taken the industry by storm. Rao revealed that she would love to experiment in the digital space. She continued and said that she would like to essay “a negative role, do a thriller, murder mystery, and suspense”. So now Amrita Rao’s fans are waiting for her to announce a new project.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM VIVAH

