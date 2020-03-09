Amruta Khanvilkar's Most Colourful Looks To Take Fashion Inspiration From; See Pictures

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar has done worked in both Hindi and the Marathi film industry. Aside from her acting talent, she is also known for her dancing skills. Amruta Khanvilkar is best known for role in the movie Satyameva Jayate. She has been treating her fans with some of the best fashion looks and some giving her fans a peek into her colourful wardrobe. Check out some of the most colourful looks sported by the actor.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s photos

Amruta Khanvilkar looks breath-taking a pink coloured dress as she walks in the white sand beach in the Maldives. The actor has her hair curled and swept up to a side as she enjoys her vacation. Netizens claim that the actor looks beautiful in the thigh-high slit dress.

Amruta Khanvilkar made heads turn as she sports a stunning electric blue coloured mini-dress. The deep V neckline of the dress is perfectly complemented with the puffy sleeves of the dress. she accessorised the look with a pair of heavy diamond earrings and a diamond ring.

Satyameva Jayate actor Amruta Khanvilkar wore a neon yellow coloured mini-dress for the promotion of the film Malang. She left her hair open in soft waves as she wore pink coloured lipstick. She contrasted the look with a pair of black and white striped heels and a gorgeous golden coloured chain.

Amruta Khanvilkar is a vision to behold in a neon orange coloured swimwear. She wore an electric blue coloured skirt to contrast the look. She accessorised the look with a pair of golden coloured earring and a few bangles. She had her hair open in curls and she wore some dramatic eye makeup to complete the look.

Amruta Khanvilkar wore a purple coloured dress with a contrasting neon green coloured snake print bag. She wore a pair of cool kicks to complement the look. her hair was swept up to a side and styled in soft waves, she wore minimum makeup and wore a shade of pink coloured lipstick.

