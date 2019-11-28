John Abraham Jumps With Joy As Milap Zaveri Narrates Him The Script Of Satyameva Jayate 2

Milap Zaveri is all set to jump onto his next project Satyameva Jayate 2. It has been reported that the director will be going on a short vacation to Dubai and will commence the shoot for the movie once he is back, but he has finalised the script of the movie before the vacation, with the Force actor John Abraham. Read more to know how John reacted after hearing the script of the movie.

John Abraham jumps with joy as Milap Zaveri narrates him the script

Talking about his next venture the critically acclaimed director said that the script is ready and that he will start the preparations once he is back from the vacation. The Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri said that John Abraham jumped with joy and hugged him after he narrated the script to him, and said that it is one of the best scripts that he has ever heard.

The team will begin the shooting from March or April next year and will release on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he said in an interview to an entertainment portal. He went to explain why the movie will release on Gandhi Jayanti and said it is a huge national holiday and the film is extremely patriotic. The story has a certain discussion on violence and non-violence. John Abraham will be playing the role of a vigilante fighting against corruption in the country. The movie will not carry forward the story that the previous movie told, instead it will be a new take and a fresh story. The movie is set to release on Gandhi Jayanti, and Mahatma Gandhi was a big follower of non-violence or ‘ahimsa.’ So this action-packed movie will feature a discussion that will put ‘Violence’ and ‘Non-violence’ on par with each other. He went on to say that these two cannot exist without one another.

The director also said that he has to live up to the moniker of ‘Milap Mass Zaveri’ as people have called him. To excite the fans more Milap also stated that in this movie, John will not tear tires, he will tear something much bigger. As in the previous part of the movie, the Force actor was seen tearing a tire.

