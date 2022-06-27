Amul Dedicates Topical To Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'; Kiara Advani Reacts

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's film Jug Jugg Jeeyo recently hit the theatres and the film is garnering immense praise from the critics as well as audiences since its release. So far, the film stands at a total of Rs 36.93 crore and to celebrate its success, Amul has given a shoutout to Jug Jugg Jeeyo online by dedicating a topical to it and Kiara Advani had a love-filled reaction to it.

Amul dedicates a topical to Jug Jugg Jeeyo; Kiara Advani reacts

On Monday, Amul took to its official Twitter handle and dedicated a topical to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Sharing a picture of the star cast, it wrote, "#Amul Topical: Bollywood’s new popular family entertainer!" The picture features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun and Kiara all clad in ethnic attires as they have a bite of Amul Butter. Take a look at it here:

Soon after Kiara Advani noticed the post, she took to her Twitter account and reshared the post, dropping seven red-heart emojis on it.

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a true family entertainer as it took the audience on a full roller coaster ride of emotions. Apart from Varun, Kiara, Anil and Neetu Kapoor, the family entertainer also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The film, especially its songs has garnered a lot of attention online. From the Nach Punjaabban trend going viral online to social media users making videos on Nain Ta Heere, the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer has been a talk of the town since its announcement.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo hit the silver screens on 24 June 2022 and collected Rs 36.93 crore on Day 3 at the box office. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo fares very well in Weekend 1... Gains on day 2 and 3 were positive signs... Multiplexes are fantastic, and yield big revenue, while mass circuits bloom on Day 3... Needs to maintain a strong grip on Day 4... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 36.93 cr. #India biz. (sic)"

(Image: @varundvn/Instagram)