Amy Jackson Expresses Regret Over Spreading Wildfire In Australia With An Emotional Post

The world around is praying for Australia to come out of widespread devastation it is experiencing owing to bushfires in the onset of summer. According to reports, the Australian bushfire has succumbed lives of about 12 people and has destroyed more than 13.5 million acres of forest land. Joining the bandwagon of well-wishers is Bollywood actor Amy Jackson, who has urged everyone to donate for Australia, with a heart-rendering social media post.

Also Read | Australia Fire Survivors Join Global Climate Protests

Amy Jackson calls for help through her social media post

Amy Jackson posted a very disturbing picture of a little girl wearing a mask, standing in the backdrop of a massive fire, holding a rescued koala in her arms. The social media post shared on Monday, that is January 6, 2020, had a heartfelt caption that read, "Australia, we are with you Au. Dozens of people have lost their lives, thousands left without homes and OVER HALF A BILLION ANIMALS HAVE DIED! It's so bad that there are fears of entire species of animals and plants being wiped out. This is a climate emergency and if this doesn't ring alarm bells I don't know what will."

Amy Jackson further wrote, "This beautiful planet we call home is our responsibility and everything we do impacts it directly. When I read the news, my heart breaks at seeing all of these disasters but it also makes me more determined to do my part! You can too... change to a plant based diet or at least consider more veggies and less meat to begin with." [sic]

Also Read | Amy Jackson's Picture Of Her 'Chubby Chops' Andreas Will Melt Your Heart

A popular face of the entertainment industry, and a loved public figure on Instagram, Amy put her fame to the right use by spreading awareness regarding the Australian bushfire. She also urged people to use natural resources wisely.

She also said, "Support the people who are supporting our planet. PLEASE DONATE @nswrfs @thuie." [sic]. As per latest reports, over half a billion animals have been killed in New South Wales and more than 20 people have lost their lives in the fire which till now has swallowed millions of acres.

Also Read | Australia Fires Leave Scenes Of Total Destruction

Also Read | Devastation As Australia Fires Claim More Lives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.