The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amy Jackson's Picture Of Her 'Chubby Chops' Andreas Will Melt Your Heart

Bollywood News

Amy Jackson posted an endearing post of her child, Andreas, with a heart-melting caption. Here is the social media post and some other pictures of her child.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
amy jackson

Amy Jackson is a popular actor, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu Film Industry. The actor was last seen romancing superstar Rajinikanth in S.Shankar's 2.0. The popular South Indian star is proving to be a doting mother to her one-month-old child, Andreas Panayiotou. Recently, Amy Jackson posted a cute photo of her baby boy on her social media and her caption will melt your heart.

Check out Amy Jackson's photo: 

Amy Jackson's Baby photo

Also Read | Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump At Week 35, Internet Loves Her Lazy Pic

Also Read | Amy Jackson Welcomes First Child With Fiance, Names 'angel' Andreas

Amy Jackson, who was dating a hotelier named George Panayiotou for a long period of time, exchanged rings with him in a private ceremony on May 5, 2019. In a couple of months, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. The duo decided to name their boy child Andreas Pananyiotou. Ever since the birth of Andreas, the 2.0 actor has often been seen treating her fans with cute and adorable pictures of her newborn. Here are some beautiful pictures of Amy Jackson's baby Andreas posted by the actor on her social media. 

Adorable pictures of Amy Jackson's baby Andreas 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Also Read | Amy Jackson Brightens Monday Morning With A New Picture Of Son Andreas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Also Read | Amy Jackson's B'day Wish For Her 1-month-old Son Is Truly Heartwarming

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

When will Amy Jackson return to the silver screen?

On the professional front, the actor is on hiatus owing to her pregnancy. She was last seen in S. Shankar's 2.0, where she played the role of Nila, the human-robot. According to media reports, she is being considered for a pivotal role in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, a sequel to 2014 movie of the same name. The makers of the forthcoming movie have not made any confirmation as of yet. 

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG