Amy Jackson All Set To Relive Cannes Film Festival Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, prominent events like the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, and more have been canceled for 2020 or have been postponed. Though many are missing attending the events, actor Amy Jackson plans to relive it all at the comfort of her home. She took to her social media to share a series of pictures from the time she attended the Cannes Film Festival.

Amy Jackson ready to get dolled up to relive Cannes Film Festival

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Amy Jackson wrote, "‘Cannes you not!’ Like everything else, the film festival is cancelled this year. From East to West, film productions are on hold for the foreseeable future but we’re lucky enough to have so many incredible films and series to keep us going all from the comfort of our own home!! So in honour of the festival, I’m going to get dolled up and throw on a couple of the films that premiered last year, starting with ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Any other mega movie suggestions?! #cannesfilmfestival rewind". [sic]

ALSO READ | Amy Jackson's Real Life Vs Instagram Life Photo With Baby Andreas Is Extremely Relatable

In the first picture, the actor is seen walking up the popular Cannes steps and dressed in an outfit by Georges Hobeika. It is a candid picture in which Amy is seen sporting a sleek bun and is wearing an off-white coloured outfit with golden embroidery all over it. As for the second picture, Jackson is a studded navy blue dress and is posing with her back facing the camera. With a tube fit, the dress has a mesh-like design on the bottom half. In the third picture, Amy Jackson is dressed up in a nude coloured dress that features silver and black shimmery patchwork.

ALSO READ | Amy Jackson Teaches Fans To Workout Only With Help Of Toilet Paper Rolls | Watch

On the work front, Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajnikanth's 2.0. Directed by S.Shankar, the film also starred Akshay Kumar. The plot of the film revolved around Dr Vaseegaran who summons his trusted robot Chitti to ward off the bird-shaped supernatural powers of Pakshirajan after phones start mysteriously flying out of people's hands.

Amy Jackson was also a part of the popular TV series Supergirl. She essayed the character of Imra Ardeen on the show. It is based on the popular DC character Supergirl and follows the story of Superman's biological cousin Kara Danvers. The show also stars Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood, and Katie McGrath. The plot revolves around Kara who is forced to unveil her superpowers and protect the inhabitants of National City when an unexpected disaster strikes it.

ALSO READ | Amy Jackson Shares A Video Of Her 'lockdown Buddy'; Check It Out

ALSO READ | Amy Jackson Feels 'truly Blessed' As She Celebrates First Mother's Day With Baby Andreas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.