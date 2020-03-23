Amy Jackson Feels 'truly Blessed' As She Celebrates First Mother's Day With Baby Andreas

Actor Amy Jackson took to Instagram to share a few adorable pictures with her son as she celebrates her first mother’s day on Sunday in the United Kingdom. The pictures that have been posted by the actor is completely unmissable as they look completely adorable.

Amy Jackson posted a few pictures that sum up some adorable moments with her little munchkin. Right from their photoshoot picture to their bath picture, Amy has posted these cute moments on social media, writing adorable captions telling her baby how much she loves him.

In the message, Amy Jackson said that she cannot remember her life before her baby boy and went on to call her previous life meaningless. She also went on to say that seeing her baby’s face every morning gets her motivated and she goes on to put her best foot forward of being a “model, protector, confidant, friend and Mummy”. Amy Jackson also went on to thank her mother as she has truly inspired her and gave her unconditional love. Check out the adorable picture below.

Amy Jackson and her husband George Panayiotou was blessed with a baby boy, Andreas, last year. The actor is an avid social media user. She goes one to post several pictures with her little one as they are seen having lots of fun together. Here’s taking a look at a few pictures of Amy Jackson and her little one have a good time.

Amy Jackson's cute moments with her baby

