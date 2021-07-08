Amy Jackson Shares Throwback Pic Of Her 'forever Favourite' Aishwarya Rai; Calls Her Queen

Amy Jackson recently revealed that she is a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai. The British actor shared a photo of Aishwarya Rai and hinted towards her simplicity. She also addressed Aishwarya as her 'Forever favourite'.

Amy Jackson shares a photo of Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor

Amy Jackson, who enjoys a massive following of over 9.7 million followers on Instagram, often shares glimpses from her daily life via IG stories. She recently shared a photo of Aishwarya Rai and wrote "Queen" and "Forever favourite" to address her. In the photo, Aishwarya was seen sitting on the floor and having a meal with her mother. She was dressed in an ethnic ensemble with a maroon saree and golden blouse. Aishwarya's photo was taken sometime after her Miss World 1994 win as her crown was resting on her head. Aishwarya was eating with her hands in the photo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amy Jackson's beauty pageants

Aishwarya Rai participated in the Miss India pageant in 1994. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor lost the pageant to Sushmita Sen. However, she went on to win the International pageant of Miss World in the same year. On the other hand, Amy Jackson has also had her connections with beauty pageants. She was crowned Miss Teen World in the year 2009. The Singh Is Bling actor also participated in Miss England beauty pageant in 2010 and became a runner-up.

Amy Jackson's trivia

British actor Amy Jackson began her career with modelling. Later, she made her acting debut with the Tamil film Madrasapattinam in 2010. She then made her Bollywood debut with the film Ekk Deewana Tha opposite Prateek Babbar. Amy has starred in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films opposite various stars, including Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Some of Amy Jackson's movies are Singh Is Bling, Theri, Robot 2.0, Yevadu, Thanga Magan, Freaky Ali, Ekk Deewana Tha, The Villain, Madrasapattinam, Devi, Paris Paris, Thaandavam, and Gethu. Amy Jackson is engaged to hotelier George Panayiotou. The couple welcomed their first son Andreas in September 2019.

IMAGE: AMY JACKSON'S OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM HANDLE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.