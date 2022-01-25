'An Action Hero': Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Quirky Glimpse Of 'glass Shattering Action'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been garnering praises for his performance in the latest entertainer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor. The film revolves around Ayushmann's character falling for a transwoman, which is being portrayed by Vaani. The Article 15 actor has recently shared a video on social media in which he can be seen doing some glass-shattering action.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video in which he can be seen breaking a piece of glass from his mouth. He is seen packed up in a black quilted jacket and captioned the video, "Glass Shattering action #AnActionHero. Known for his unique choices when it comes to films and roles, Khurrana is all set to deliver another entertainer to his fans in the upcoming Anirudh Iyer directorial venture titled An Action Hero. The movie is bankrolled by celebrated filmmaker Aanand L Rai along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is all set to go on floors in London soon.

About the film An Action Hero

The film is all set to traverse through the scenic locations of the UK and India. This will mark Ayushmann's first film to be shot in London. The forthcoming venture will also mark his first outing in the action genre. The movie is reportedly set to offer slick action and an offbeat satirical sense of humour which will also depict an artist's journey, behind and in front of the lens. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a still from the sets when he began shooting for the film. The actor wrote, "#AnActionHero goes on floors in London 🎬 Directed By - @iyer.anirudh Written By - @neeraj.yadav911 & #AnirudhIyer".

The film will be helmed by Anirudh Iyer, who was an assistant director in Aanand L Rai's blockbuster film Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. While opening up about the film, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar said, ''An Action Hero has a quirky and fresh storyline and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana could fit the role. We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London and can't contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Anand L Rai's stable.''

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk