'An Honest Confession...': Twinkle Khanna Shares Picture Of Reading With Daughter Nitara

Twinkle Khanna on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of daughter Nitara who was seen reading and writing at home. Making an honest confession, Twinkle wrote that she hasn't told her daughter that the 'virtual school has ended'.

"An honest confession, I don’t remember telling her that virtual school has officially ended and we can discard this hour meant for math and spellings," Twinkle wrote. Suzzane Khan and Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis on Twinkle's post.

Earlier to this picture, Twinkle Khanna also shared a lovely video of how the view of the seashore looked like from the balcony of her home. In the video, one can see a cup of tea kept on the balcony pane, and a flock of pigeons enjoying on the beach. One can also notice the waves coming in full force.

Along with the video, she also penned down her captivating thoughts about the cyclone. Twinkle Khanna wrote, "A cup of tea, some drizzle, and waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave." She further went on to write saying, “waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave. I just hope it’s not too friendly and decides to add a hug as well. Stay safe folks.” This post also received several likes and comments where fans sent their warm wishes to stay strong during this tough time. Check out the post below.

