Twinkle Khanna Took To Instagram To Wish 'Birthday Girl' Dimple Kapadia With A Portrait

Twinkle Khanna made her mother’s birthday extra special by sharing a beautiful portrait of her with the fans. Dimple Kapadia turned 63 and her fans were delighted on this occasion. The actor has been in the industry for a while now and has grabbed a massive fan following due to her incredible performances in films over the years.

Twinkle Khanna wishes 'Birthday Girl' Dimple Kapadia

Upon sharing the post, Twinkle Khanna wrote a beautiful message in which she called Dimple Kapadia a beautiful birthday girl. Fans loved this post as one could see a pretty portrait of Dimple Kapadia in a casual outfit sitting calmly as she poses for the camera with a gentle smile. Fans of the actor were thrilled by the picture and even shared positive and heartfelt messages for the veteran actor on her birthday.

During an interview with a news portal, Twinkle Khanna had earlier revealed that her mother and she often share a wonderful bond. She added that Dimple Kapadia was quite blunt in her criticism. She recalled one occasion when Twinkle had coloured her hair and Dimple Kapadia said that it looked like someone had spat on her head. This criticism by her was jovial in nature but Twinkle Khanna admitted that these would often sting her every now and then. A while ago, Twinkle Khanna also shared a picture of a meal cooked by her mother and expressed how delighted she was to have it.

Twinkle Khanna wrote that it took 46 years and a pandemic to get Dimple Kapadia to cook a meal for her. She added that this is almost like the first time she will be tasting food made by her mother. Twinkle Khanna relished the meal and was happy to have the meal cooked by her mother Dimple Kapadia. On the work front, Dimple Kapadia was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium where she played the mother of Kareena Kapoor. Her performance was loved in the film and earned her tremendous praise. Besides that, Dimple Kapadia will be seen next in Brahmastra which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. According to a news portal, she will also be seen in the much-awaited Christopher Nolan directed film Tenet.

