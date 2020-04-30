'An Institution In Himself...': Home Minister Amit Shah Condoles Rishi Kapoor's Demise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. The Home Minister has described Rishi Kapoor's death as an irreparable loss to the Indian cinema industry. He also spoke about the veteran actor's exceptional acting skills during his career. Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 after being admitted there on Wednesday.

"An institution in himself"

In his tweet, Amit Shah expressed his grief and opined that Rishi Kapoor was an institution within. He also remarked that his death will be a major loss to the cinema fraternity of India.

Pained to know about the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor ji. He was an institution in himself. Rishi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's family's statement:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

