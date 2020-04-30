Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Iconic Songs Of The Legendary Actor That Will Always Be Evergreen

In what can be termed as a grave loss for the Indian film industry, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday. His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to a publication. Rishi Kapoor's close friend Amitabh Bachchan also informed about the news to all the fans through his social media.

Rishi Kapoor's family also released an official statement for all the mourning fans and the members of the film fraternity. The statement read,

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor has given a glorious contribution to Indian cinema. The legendary actor has been part of some all-time chartbuster songs. Here are some of the best Rishi Kapoor songs which define his impeccable charm and evergreen persona.

Rishi Kapoor's chartbusters which will forever remain evergreen

Ek Main Aur Ek Tu (Bobby)

Humne Tumko Dekha (Khel Khel Mein)

Om Shanti Om (Karz)

Parda (Amar Akbar Anthony)

Tu Tu Hai Wohi (Yeh Vaada Raha)

O Hansini (Zehrila Insaan)

Saagar Jaisi Ankhonwali (Saagar)

Poocho Na Yaar Kya Hua (Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai)

Dil Lena Khel (Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai)

Jeevan Ke Din (Bade Dilwala)

