Anaita Shroff On Vicky-Katrina's Wedding; 'Fieldwork & Execution Was Done In Short Time'

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding have been the talk of the town after fans were left awestruck with their stunning pictures. Starting from their wedding outfits to the guest list, everything was hidden from the fans till the last day which had created a buzz among the fans. Now, Katrina’s dear friend and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania spilled the beans about the wedding preparation to Pinkvilla and revealed how they were going on for months.

The couple who had kept their fan on toes for long ended the speculation by tying the knot on December 9, 2021, in the exotic backdrop of Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort. As the news broke, fans were stunned to see Katrina in the bridal look. During the conversation with the leading entertainment portal, Anaita shells out details on Katrina’s stunning looks, her favourite among them, and also a scoop on what all went behind the scenes of the fairytale wedding.

Anaita Shroff Adajania sheds light on Katrina-Vicky's wedding preparations

When Katrina Kaif spilled the beans of her hush-hush wedding plan to Anaita Shroff, like any best friend, she kept it under the wraps. Anaita confessed that she did not even tell her husband about the same. On asking about her initial reaction, she said that she was immensely happy for her and felt very special and privileged to style her for the wedding. Anaita credited her entire team and their great work for pulling off the wedding so perfectly.

Each look of Katrina from her wedding ceremonies had a different story to tell and Anaita confirmed that they had a different mood board and theme for each wedding festivity. “The planning was going on for months. Everything was pretty organic. We would sit together, talk and ideate but the actual fieldwork and execution were done in a short span, pretty close to the wedding.”

For her nuptials, Katrina Kaif looked resplendent in a traditional Indian red bridal look. She wore a classic red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage jewellery.

The beautiful kaleeras featured beautifully crafted bespoke messenger doves, personalised coin charms, and bore hand-written messages by the bride herself. On being asked which was her favourite look out of all Anaita says, “That's a tough question. Personally, between the Mehandi and pre-wedding look, I would say the nude floral saree.” And by looking at how mesmerising Kat looked in the floral daze saree with a veil on, we couldn’t agree more with her.

