Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are all set to begin a new chapter of their life after getting hitched in Rajasthan, have been stealing the limelight with their adorable wedding festivities pictures. The two, who complemented each other with their stunning outfits, have been the talk of the town for their grand nuptials. Leaving her fans stunned with her royal bridal ensemble, the Sooryavanshi actor became a beautiful Sabyasachi bride on her special day.

Not only did she set major bride goals, she even left people amused after it was disclosed that her bridal wear was a homage to her husband Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots. Katrina paid tribute to Vicky’s Punjabi roots through her wedding veil, which was specially designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The Instagram page of the designer shared a stunning picture of the bride, explaining the intricacies involved in Katrina’s bridal wear.

How Katrina Kaif's bridal lehenga was a homage to Vicky Kaushal's roots

For her wedding, Katrina chose a traditional Indian red bridal look. She wore a classic red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage jewellery.

While Katrina's wedding outfit has been making the rounds on the Internet, Vicky also left the hearts to flutter with his good looks. Vicky, for his wedding, wore an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar.

He added charm to his outfit with a tussar georgette shawl with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa is paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant-cut and rose-cut diamonds, quartz, and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Vicky and Katrina, who kept their relationship under wraps until their wedding, have been linked together since 2019. They tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in an intimate wedding that was attended by family and close friends.

IMAGE: Instagram/sabyasachiofficial/VickyKaushal09