Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Are Lost In Each Other's Eyes In Romantic Vacay Photos

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seemingly made their relationship official. The rumoured couple is currently on a vacation in Europe. After cozying up in Portugal, another viral photo has emerged on social media.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been tight-lipped about their relationship.

The rumours began after a talk show host told Ananya that he saw something brewing between her and Aditya during a party.

They are rumoured to be dating for quite some while now.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's photo goes viral

In the photo, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen indulged in a light hearted conversation as both of them appeared to be smiling. They can be seen enjoying drinks at a restaurant in Lisbon. The rumoured couple was dressed in casual attires. Their frequent outings are fuelling the rumours surrounding their relationship.

(Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are currently in Lisbon, Portugal | Image: Twitter)

(Aditya and Ananya at a restaurant in Lisbon | Image: Twitter)

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Pandya's Portugal vacay

A few days ago, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted strolling on the streets of London. While in one of the photos, they can be seen posing with the fans, the another photo shows a glimpse of them cozying up amidst a picturesque view.

(Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were snapped enjoying vacation | Image: Instagram)

The Night Manager actor was seen wrapping his arms around his rumoured girlfriend while enjoying a sunset from a bridge. Before their photos went viral, they attended the Artic Monkeys concert together in Spain. It came to light after both the actors shared Instagram stories from the same concert on July 12.

(Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attended a concert together | Image: Instagram)

The dating rumours gathered pace after Ranbir Kapoor seemingly confirmed his close friend Aditya's relationship with Ananya at an interview. He said that the actor has already lent his heart to someone whose name starts with an ‘A’. The fans were quick to assume that it was a hint at the Gehraaiyaan actress.