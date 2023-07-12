Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Cozy Up In New Photos From European Getaway

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have fueled rumours of their relationship with their getaway in Europe. The said couple is currently on vacation and also attended a concert in Madrid, Spain together. New photos of the actors from Lisbon, Portugal, in which they seemed to be getting cozy, have all but confirmed that they are dating.

3 things you need to know

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur sparked dating rumours when they first attended a Diwali party together last year.

The actors have remained silent about their rumoured relationship but are frequently spotted together.

Currently, they are enjoying a holiday in Europe.

Ananya-Aditya spend quality time in Portugal

A day after attending the Arctic Monkeys concert together, the lovebirds were snapped on the streets of Lisbon. The pictures showed the couple twinning in black. Both Aditya and Ananya sported casual looks for their day out in foreign land.

(Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were snapped enjoying vacation | Image: Manav Manglani/Instagram)

What caught the attention of social media users was a picture of the couple overlooking the river. Aditya wrapped his arms around his rumoured girlfriend Ananya as they enjoyed the sunset from a bridge. They even obliged fans with selfies and pictures of the getaway.

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy concert in Spain

The actors caught the internet’s attention when they shared Instagram stories from the same concert on the wee hours of July 12, confirming they were on vacation together. Previously, Ranbir Kapoor, in an interview, had mentioned that Aditya Roy Kapoor has already lent his heart to someone whose name starts with an ‘A’. Many assumed that it was a hint at Ananya.

(Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attended an Arctic Monkeys concert together | Image: Instagram)

Before their secret getaway, the couple had been spotted together several times. In December last year, they attended the FIFA world cup together, with their respective family members. The couple also walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week for Manish Malhotra in March earlier this year.