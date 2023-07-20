Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Return To Mumbai From Vacation Amid Blossoming Romance

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumoured to be dating. Their blossoming romance has taken the internet by storm with their mushy photos going viral. After spending some romantic time together on European holiday, they touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

3 things you need to know

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's dating rumours began after the two were snapped at a Diwali bash last year.

They have kept their relationship under wraps.

Reportedly, the rumoured couple has been in a relationship for almost a year.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur can't stop blushing

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur returned to Mumbai after their vacation in Lisbon. The rumored couple was seen at the Mumbai airport. They sported matching black tees and pants.

(Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur enjoyed over a long-week holiday abroad | Image: Varinder Chawla)

When the paps teased them, they blushed. While they went on vacation together, they maintained a distance at the airport and exited separately. The Night Manager actor arrived before his rumoured ladylove Ananya.

Inside Ananya-Aditya's romantic vacay

Throughout their vacation in Lisbon, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's mushy pictures went viral. From enjoying a scooty ride to the rumoured couple cuddling while watching the setting sun, their PDA-filled moments did the rounds on social media. In a recent viral photo, they could be seen lost in each other eyes while indulging in a conversation.

(Aditya and Ananya at a restaurant in Lisbon | Image: Twitter)

Despite their best efforts to keep their relationship under wraps, their recent pictures and social media posts from the Arctic Monkeys' concert in Spain have left fans convinced that the two were dating.

(Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attended a concert together | Image: Instagram)

During their trip to Spain, both Aditya and Ananya shared posts from the Arctic Monkeys' concert. Aditya uploaded a video on his Instagram Stories, accompanied by a blue grinning emoji and a monkey emoji. Ananya, on the other hand, expressed her love for the band and tagged the same location as Aditya.

They are said to be dating since last year and seemingly confirmed it by making couple appearances on various occasions.