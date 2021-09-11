Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Welcome Lord Ganesha With Their Mothers; See Pics

The grand celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi are being carried out in full swing across the nation. Several Bollywood and television celebrities took to their social media to share a glimpse into their intimate yet grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Due to the prevailing restrictions imposed across the state to curb the possible third wave of COVID-19, devotees are observing the celebration at their homes with their families. Actors Ananya Panday and Shanya Kapoor also performed the rituals to welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes with their mothers.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their mothers

Taking to their Instagram, Ananya Panday and her mother Bhavana Panday shared pictures of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with soon-to-make debut actor Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Maheep Kapoor. Donning a beautiful yellow traditional attire, the Student of the Year 2 actor posed with her hands joined in front of Lord Ganesha at her house adorned with yellow flowers. She uploaded the pictures with the caption, ''welcome home 💛 Ganpati Bappa Morya''.

On the other hand, Bhavana Panday shared a sweet picture where Ananya and Shanaya posing along with their mothers. Shanaya also donned a yellow traditional outfit and kept her makeup fresh and simple. Bhavana shared the image writing, ''Mummy Ji's and Daughters ♥️♥️ #ganpatibappamorya 🙏🙏 #gratitude #thankyou''. In the pictures shared by Maheep Kapoor, her youngest son Jahaan also posed along with the family.

Netizens reactions to the pictures

Fans could not help but swoon at the mother-daughter pairs as the comment section filled with compliments for the actors and their mothers. Renowned choreographer Farah Khan was quick to comment "All looking like sisters'' while one fan wrote, ''Beautiful mummies and beautiful daughters''. Many also wished them on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the work front, Ananya Panday recently wrapped up filming Shakun Batra's untitled project alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sharing the memories of her filming with the crew and cast, she took to her Instagram to write, ''A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love - a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore. I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set. Human emotions and their complexities, empathy, filmmaking and the craft - grateful beyond measure for all the lessons and the opportunity to be in a film like this with MY people.'' On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor is soon to make her debut in Bollywood.

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY & SHANAYA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM