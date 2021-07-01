Ananya Panday Bonds With Mira Amid Link-up Rumours With Ishaan Khatter; Here's Proof

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of releases in theatres and shootings only per restrictions, the gossip mills have still been busy with link-ups of stars. One such rumoured couple has been Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. Amid their ‘friendship’, the latter also seems to be gelling with the former’s family.

Ananya’s special delight for Ishaan’s sister-in-law Mira

Ananya sent out a dessert to Mira Rajput recently and the latter posted it on her Instagram stories. Sharing a photo of the treat sent on Wednesday, the star wife thanked the actor and added a heart emoji. She added that there could be ‘nothing better than midnight cinnamon rolls.’

Ishaan is very close to his half-brother Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira, and the duo regularly share posts together. Right from calling a picture of them hugging each other as ‘playgroup’ or being a part of the workout team, alongside Shahid, their bond comes across on social media.

Meanwhile, Ishaan and Ananya have been rumoured to be dating ever since they starred together in Khaali Peeli. Their Mumbai-based film action-romantic film was among the few to release in the COVID-19 era.

The duo regularly keeps on with their social media PDA, raising the excitement among their fans. Recently, they were snapped stepping out for a ‘date’ at a restaurant.

Ishaan had also called Ananya his yoga partner.

On the professional front, Ishaan is currently working on the movie Phone Booth, where he is working alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Ananya Panday will next star in Shakun Batra’s next, which also features Deepika Padukone and Siddharth. She is also featuring opposite Vijay Devarakonda in Liger.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.