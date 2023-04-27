Ananya Panday Buys Father Chunky Panday's 'The Pehla Pasta Art'; Here's How Much She Paid

Ananya Panday recently became the first buyer of her father's 'The Pehla Pasta Art.' The actor, on April 27, shared a couple of photos of her father's attempt at drawing. In the shared pictures, Chunky Panday can be seen drawing a pasta bowl. The veteran actor named his art, The Pehla Pasta, opposite to his famous character 'Aakhri Pasta' in the film Housefull. In another photo, Ananya, in a pink outfit, can be seen posing with the art piece. One of the many shared photos, also showed that the Panday family had framed the rare drawing.

Ananya in her post also shared the amount she paid to her dad as his first buyer. The actor paid ₹11 to his dad for The Pehla Pasta art. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Dad just tried his hand at drawing - it’s called ‘The #PehlaPasta Art’. And of course, I am his first buyer. Polymath for real!" Check out her post below:

Just a couple of hours ago, Ananya shared a couple of photos of herself in a pink outfit, channeling her inner Barbie. She captioned her post, "this barbie is." The actor's post caught the attention of many of her fans, who flooded her post's comment section with compliments. Check out her post below:

Ananya Panday on work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film, directed by Puri Jagganadh, marked Ananya's Telugu debut. However, the film didn't do well at the box office. Ananya is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will release in theaters on August 25.