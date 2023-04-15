Ananya Panday Cherishes Nature Walk, 'sukoon' Moments Under The Night Sky | PHOTOS

Ananya Panday is currently on a vacation. The Gehraiyaan actress shared some glimpses from her time in the wilderness. Netizens were quick to comment on how she was giving major girl-next-door vibes, both in her outfits and in the way she enjoyed her time in the lap of nature.

Earlier on Friday, Ananya was seen jetting off to an unknown location from Kalina airport in Mumbai. Now, she has shared some glimpses from her getaway. She wore comfort clothes in the photos and still looked chic. She was dressed in a white printed tank top and loose cargo leggings. She completed her look with a cap.

In one of the pictures, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was seen relaxing by the lake. She had a book in her hand and was snapped candid, with her back turned towards the camera. The series of photos also featured her lying on the grass with a colourful flower stuck on her ear. In one of the photos, Ananya captured the night sky full of stars.

Ananya Panday's upcoming movies

On the movies front, Ananya Panday has been busy with the shooting of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime thriller. She has multiple films lined up for release this year. She will be co-starring opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya is also paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2, written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It will be released in June later this year and is expected to feature her in a comedy role. With three releases lined up, Ananya will be looking to make the most of her vacation befores she gets busy with shooting and promotions.

Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur

Meanwhile, Ananya has been rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. The alleged couple began dating in late 2022 and have been making public appearances together, keeping the guessing game about their rumoured relationship going. They also turned heads as they walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week, earlier in March. The actress was most recently spotted supporting Aditya at the scrrening of Gumraah.