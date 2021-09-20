Ananya Panday Commences Script Reading Session For Upcoming ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’; See Pics

After the poster of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan became the talk of the town, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to her Instagram account to share an exciting update about her next movie. Through her story on the social media platform, she revealed that she has commenced her script reading session for the film. The film is touted to be a tale of true friendship.

Ananya Panday begins script reading session for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The Student of the Year 2 actor took to her Instagram account to share with her fans and followers that she has begun reading the script for her upcoming film. Sharing a boomerang video of the script the actor mentioned that she was missing her co-stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

See Ananya Panday's Instagram story here

According to reports from ANI, a source close to the actor mentioned that Ananya Panday was in the Maldives working on something, but is now back and has commenced working with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar for her next production venture, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan under the banner of Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment. They also mentioned that script reading sessions have begun for the actor. The film will mark Ananya Panday's second collaboration with Siddhant Chaturvedi. They first collaborated for Shakun Batra's untitled film, which will also star Deepika Padukone.

Poster of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The first look of the poster of the much-awaited Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was recently released and fans eagerly wait to see the trio on screen. Ananya Panday's new film poster saw her with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav as they sat on a sofa. The poster featured Panday leaning on Siddhant Chaturvedi as Adarsh Gourav clicked a selfie of the trio. Panday captioned her post, "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers."

Ananya Panday also poster a teaser of the upcoming film, in which the three can be seen eating popcorn, dancing around, laughing and enjoying quality time with each other. The video also mentioned that the film will be released in theatres in 2023. Panday wrote in the caption, "When you have to disconnect to connect."

(With input from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday