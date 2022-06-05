Last Updated:

Watch | Ananya Panday Grooves To Pushpa's Saami Saami With Sara Ali Khan Post Wrapping IIFA Event

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan posted a video in the stories section where Ananya Panday could be seen dancing on 'Pushpa's 'Saami Saami'.

ananya panday

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday


Actor Ananya Panday recently attended the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards which was held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Now, post wrapping the event the Student Of The Year 2 actor had a blast in her hotel room with Sara Ali Khan. Giving a glimpse of their post-award shenanigans via Instagram, Sara and Ananya shared a series of selfies and videos and in one of them, the latter could be seen grooving on Pushpa's Saami Saami.

Ananya Panday dances her heart out on Pushpa's Saami Saami

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Sara Ali Khan gave a sneak peek at how they celebrated girl's night post wrapping the glamorous awards show. Sara posted a video in the stories section where Ananya Panday could be seen dancing to the popular Pushpa song, Saami Saami – featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna. Ananya then reshared the video, simply captioning it, "It's fun time". Soon after this, Rashmika also took to her IG stories and gave a shoutout to the Khaali Peeli actor and called her 'the cutest'.

Sara shared another video on IG stories in which Ananya could be seen doing the hook step of the former's popular song Chaka Chak from the film Atrangi Re. She captioned the clip, "Chakachak with Panday. It is ok because it is Sunday." Sharing another pic with the Gehraiyaan actor, their stylist Tanya Ghavri and her team, Sara wrote, "Estrogen overload."

The duo donned ethnic attires as they graced the green carpet of the 2022 IIFA Awards on June 4, 2022. Ananya Panday chose to wear a shiny embroidered white-coloured Manish Malhotra saree, while Sara Ali Khan donned an embellished kurta and pants by Faraz Manan and both undoubtedly looked their best.

More on IIFA 2022

The star-studded event started on June 3rd in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and it saw many notable faces of the Indian film fraternity in attendance. The Awards night lasted till 4th June 2022 with Vicky Kaushal winning the Best Actor for Sardar Udham, and Kriti Sanon winning Best Actress for her portrayal in Mimi.

Shershaah, a film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, won the Best Film award and Vishnu Vardhan won the Best Director trophy for making the biopic on the Indian war hero.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday

