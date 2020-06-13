Ananya Panday Says She Did Not Have Time To Realise How Many Projects She Had Completed

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The actor bagged Pati Patni Aur Woh as her second film and was working on her third project Khaali Peeli before the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed. She revealed in an interview that she was so caught up in her work that she did not even spend three days at home in a row.

Ananya Panday on her life before lockdown

In an interview with a news daily, Ananya Panday revealed that half of her 2018 and 2019 entirely went by really fast. She said that she did not even have the time to realise how many projects she has done. The actor mentioned that when SOTY2 came out, she started shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh and as soon as that was done, she began working on Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

She revealed that Khaali Peeli was supposed to come out in the theatres and she was supposed to have three back-to-back releases. Panday said that everything was happening so fast that she did not have a moment to realise that so much has happened. She said that before the lockdown, she did not even stay at home three days straight.

Ananya Panday said that with the two months in lockdown, she released how she was so used to being on the sets. She added that being on the sets, in front of the camera, or in her van was home for her. The actor also said that she loved the fact that she was never home and was always working. Adding that she had gotten used to a fast-paced life, Panday said that she is grateful for everything and can't wait to go back.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. The film is a romantic drama produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik. She has also been roped in for a yet-untitled Shakun Batra film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Fighter alongside South star Vijay Deverakonda which will a Pan India release.

