Ananya Panday Raises Awareness About Child Labour On ''World Against Child Labour Day"

Ananya Panday is a popular actor in the Bollywood industry with a huge fan following. The actor is often seen being vocal about social issues and things she feels strongly about. Recently, she took to her social media handle and spoke about child labour.

Ananya Panday speaks about child labour

Ananya Panday, on World Against Child Labour Day, spoke about child labour and sent a strong message to her fans. The actor talked about how every child deserves to learn, play, eat, and be free. The actor wrote the following things on her Instagram story as she spoke about child labour:

Every child deserves to learn, play, eat, and be free. Sadly, millions across the globe spend their childhood as labourers deprived of their most basic rights. #PlanIndia is aware that the COVID pandemic and other crisis increase the chances of vulnerable children getting into child labour. Help children learn not earn.

Ananya also encouraged her fans to do their part to raise their voice against child labour. The actor further urged her fans to support the NGOs that are trying to help children learn. She also urged her fans to do their part, as responsible citizens, and support a child financially and help them seek education.

What has she been up to during the lockdown

During the lockdown, the actor has been doing her part to keep her fans entertained enough to help them get through these dark times. Ananya has also been raising awareness about the earth and environment as well as endangered species. Apart from that, she has been uploading DIY face masks, hair masks and other easy self-care tips for her fans.

Ananya Panday on the work front

On another note, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she shared the big screen with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Other than that, she has several projects lined up. The actor is all geared up for her next release Khaali Peeli.

In this film, Ananya will share the screen with Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. Major portions of the film have been shot before the lockdown and the movie was set to release on June 12, 2020, before getting pushed ahead indefinitely. Apart from this, Ananya Panday will also feature opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film.

Image Credits: Ananya Pandey Isntagram

