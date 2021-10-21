Ananya Panday Leaves NCB Office After 3 Hours; Summoned Again On Oct 22 In Aryan Khan Case

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was questioned for nearly 3 hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been called for questioning again on Friday. The anti-drugs agency had earlier conducted raids at her Bandra residence and seized electronic devices including her mobile phone and laptop.

The raids took place at Ananya's Pali Hill flat after which she was summoned for questioning. The actress was accompanied by her father Chunky Pandey and left the NCB office after 3 hours of interrogation. Ananya has been summoned again on Friday.

According to Republic sources, the Narcotics Control Bureau is looking into chats of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday. Khan was arrested in connection with a Mumbai cruise drugs case and will remain in judicial custody till October 30.

Meanwhile, sources claim that many more Bollywood personalities are under the NCB scanner as their names have emerged in the investigation.

As per inputs, NCB has shortlisted four locations for carrying out searches. Also, the drug peddlers connected to the accused (in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case) will be questioned.

At the time of the Cordelia cruise drug bust, the NCB had asserted that the arrests and seizures were only the tip of the iceberg and it would soon expose the drugs connections in Bollywood.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust case

On October 3, the NCB busted a high-profile party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities like Aryan Khan was busted by the NCB, and narcotic substances such as cocaine, hashish, MD were recovered. Over eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained that day, followed by subsequent arrests of drug suppliers.

Aryan Khan and three other accused approached the relevant courts for bail but were denied relief both times. Khan's legal team approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking bail.