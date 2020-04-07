Ananya Panday Praises Vijay Deverakonda For Being Humble And Grounded, Says She Is 'fida'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda for a movie and has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The duo have collaborated for a Pan-India film titled Fighter. In a recent interview with a leading portal, Ananya was asked about her co-star Vijay where she praised him.

Ananya Panday praises co-star Vijay Devarakonda

Ananya Panday said that she was very happy to work with him. She added that Vijay Deverakonda is a very humble man despite the success he has seen in his short career. She also revealed that she is quite 'fida' over him. She added that she is yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being a big star and said that he is kind and soft-spoken.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Fighter is based on the life of a boxer. The film was announced just days after the release of World Famous Lover. The director took to his social media to warmly welcome Ananya Panday to the Telugu film industry. He wrote, "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture." [sic]

The rapport between Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday seems to be quite good. The duo has already completed a 40-day shooting schedule for Fighter in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday is also set to star in Khali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. The actor has reportedly also been signed up for a yet-untitled Shakun Batra film which is set for a 2021 release. She will reportedly also be seen in another film titled Ladhaai.

