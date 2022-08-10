Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her Pan-India film Liger, in which she is starring opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will mark the actor's fifth film ever since her debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2. While the star kid has always been in the limelight, she is often the talk of the town for her films, fashion and more. Recently, she revealed the advice that her actor father gives her whenever she chooses a script.

Ananya Panday will share the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming sports action Liger. The movie will mark the Gehraiyaan star's first Pan-India film. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up about the discussion she had with her father Chunky Panday while choosing Liger's script.

The actor revealed that one piece of advice her father gave to her was to do "massy" films. Ananya revealed how Chunky Panday has always loved being a part of such a cinema or has loved watching it as an audience which is why he wants her to get a taste of it. Ananya Panday said, "My dad, always since I started, when I discussed about movies with mom, he used to say, 'You have to do a massy film. You have to do a massy film' because that's his brand of cinema that he has loved being a part of and loved watching as an audience." She added, "So that's why he wants me to get a taste of that and be a part of a film that is loved by so many people and that causes so much happiness and goes down through the years."

Ananya Panday also mentioned how she loves to watch her father's film Aankhen as she loves its concept. When she told her father about Liger, Ananya revealed that he asked her to be a part of the film. She added, "So he is the happiest person and is on cloud 9."

More about Liger

Liger will see South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda play the role of an underdog boxer who makes his way to international fame. The movie will also feature a cameo of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie will hit the theatres on August 25.

(Image: @chunkypanday/Instagram)