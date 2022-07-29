'Liger' Stars Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda Hop Onto Mumbai Local Train To Promote Film

Actors Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday are busy promoting their forthcoming sports drama Liger and were recently spotted on Mumbai's local train to beat the traffic. While Vijay appeared in a simple avatar, wearing casual jeans and a t-shirt with chappals, Ananya looked stunning in a cropped yellow top with denims.

Pictures and videos of the duo's unique promotional stint have been making rounds on social media, where they could be seen sitting on the platform, shedding smiles and interacting on the train among other things. Puri Jagannadh's Liger is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

Liger stars Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda promote film in Mumbai

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, July 29, Ananya dropped a trail of pictures from her and Vijay Devarakonda's train ride. In the first slide, one can see Vijay pretending to sleep on Ananya's lap as the latter looks on, while the other glimpses are of Panday posing on the train. Captioning the post, she wrote,"#LIGER promotions are “on track”..let’s go boyzzzzzz." Take a look.

Film's Production house also shared a photo of the Liger stars on its official Instagram handle and mentioned," Can’t get over how ‘at-track-tive’ these two are! Team #Liger commuting via the Mumbai local train to smash their sched for their day (sic)."Earlier in the day, the makers unveiled the film's song titled Waat Laga Denge, which sheds light on Vijay's rebellious avatar. It has been picturized on Vijay and Ramya Krishnan, depicting their mother-son bond in the film. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will also see boxing legend Mike Tyson in an extended cameo, marking his Indian cinema debut.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANANYAPANDAY)