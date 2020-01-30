The Debate
Ananya Panday Reveals That THIS Movie Changed Her Life In Various Ways

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. The actor recently spoke about the movie that changed her life. Read to know more details about it.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Ananya Panday is quite popular in Bollywood. She made her debut in Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. The actor is the daughter of comedian Chunky Panday. She has now appeared in two movies, the other being  Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she starred alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar. 

Also read:Super Bowl LIV: NFLPA Vice President Richard Sherman Mocks NFL For 17-game Plan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

The actor is now widely popular among youngsters, with quite a number of films in her kitty set to release in the future. Ananya Panday is also quite popular for her fashion sense and her charming style. On several occasions, the young actor has wowed her fans with her posts on social media. The actor is known for looking her best wherever she goes. And she does that effortlessly. She gives her fans some major fashion goals. 

Also read: Tom Hiddleston's Loki Series To Introduce Sera As The First Transgender Character In MCU

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

The movie that changed Ananya Panday's life

Recently, the actor revealed the name of the movie that changed her life. The actor said that Student of the Year, the movie which starred Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, changed her life in several ways. Panday said that she was inspired by Alia Bhatt's performance and explained what it would have liked to be 'Shanaya,' Alia's character from Student Of The Year.

The actor was impressed with Alia's performance and her style in the movie. As fate has it, the actor made her debut with its sequel. And Ananya also became quite popular for her performance in SOTY 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff. 

Next, she is going to appear in Khaali Peeli, which will be released this year. Reportedly, it is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film Taxiwala.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
