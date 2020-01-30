Ananya Panday Reveals That THIS Movie Changed Her Life In Various Ways

Ananya Panday is quite popular in Bollywood. She made her debut in Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. The actor is the daughter of comedian Chunky Panday. She has now appeared in two movies, the other being Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she starred alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actor is now widely popular among youngsters, with quite a number of films in her kitty set to release in the future. Ananya Panday is also quite popular for her fashion sense and her charming style. On several occasions, the young actor has wowed her fans with her posts on social media. The actor is known for looking her best wherever she goes. And she does that effortlessly. She gives her fans some major fashion goals.

The movie that changed Ananya Panday's life

Recently, the actor revealed the name of the movie that changed her life. The actor said that Student of the Year, the movie which starred Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, changed her life in several ways. Panday said that she was inspired by Alia Bhatt's performance and explained what it would have liked to be 'Shanaya,' Alia's character from Student Of The Year.

The actor was impressed with Alia's performance and her style in the movie. As fate has it, the actor made her debut with its sequel. And Ananya also became quite popular for her performance in SOTY 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff.

Next, she is going to appear in Khaali Peeli, which will be released this year. Reportedly, it is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film Taxiwala.

