Tom Hiddleston's Loki Series To Introduce Sera As The First Transgender Character In MCU

Loki played by Tom Hiddleston in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), became one of the most loved characters in the universe. After appearing in several films, Hiddleston will reprise the role in the upcoming web series, Loki on Disney+, which is slated to release in 2021. Recent reports reveal that the show will have MCU’s first transgender character, Sera. Read on to know more.

Loki series to introduce Sera, the first transgender in the MCU

According to a report by a leading daily, Marvel is planning to introduce the comics character, Sera in the first season of Loki. It would make her the first transgender character to appear in the MCU in a pivotal role. Earlier, in Avengers: Endgame co-director, Joe Russo made his presence as a homosexual person, but for a short while.

In the Marvel comics, Sera is an Anchorite, or wingless Angel of Heaven, and the only one who identifies as female. She is married to Angela, who is Loki's adoptive sister and Thor's half-sister in the comics, which might explain her connection to the Loki series. As per reports, Sera is set to be a major supporting character, who could potentially appear in MCU films in addition to the series.

Before this news, at an event Marvel Studio’s president, Kevin Feige was asked about including a transgender character in the upcoming MCU films. He responded saying that absolutely, yes and very soon, in a movie they are shooting right now. Soon after, Feige clarified that he was referring to LGBTQ character in general and not specifically transgender characters.

Tom Hiddleston has been providing fans with the news regarding the Loki series on his official social media handle. In his recent video on Instagram, the actor was seen preparing for his role as Loki. Prior to that Hiddleston also shared a picture as the show’s prep began.

Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War, but the series will reportedly show a different version of him. That would be from Avengers: Endgame, who escaped with the help of tesseract. As per reports, Loki will go back in time, around early 70s or 80s and might change several historical event. Marvel series will also be connected to the MCU, as per reports, which make it possible of Loki appearing again in the MCU.

