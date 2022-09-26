Ananya Panday Shares UNSEEN Pictures On 'daddy Cool' Chunky Panday's Birthday

Ananya Panday is very close to her actor-father Chunky Panday. The Liger actor often shares unseen pictures with her father and has mentioned how he is more like a friend to her. As Chunky Panday rang in his 60 birthday on Monday, September 26, Ananya shared a series of throwback pictures and a special wish for him.

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle to extend a heartwarming birthday wish to her father Chunky Panday. The actor shared several throwback pictures which featured both of them. The first photo saw a younger Ananya enjoying herself with her father at the beach. She further shared some single shots of Chunky Panday including a funny one in which he had a face pack and a headband. One picture also saw Chunky Panday holding the Student Of The Year 2 actor in his arms as they shared smiles.

Sharing the photos, Ananya Panday wrote, "Happy 60th to the OG. the best person I know, I love you daddy cool." In his reply, the Aankhein actor wrote, "Love you my baby forever and ever." Neelam Kothari, Tahira Kashyap, Maheep Kapoor and more also sent love to Panday.

Bhavana Pandey pens a sweet birthday note for her husband

As Chunky Panday's birthday fell on the first day of the Hindu festival of Navratri, the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star shared a picture of Navratri puja with her husband. In the picture, the couple could be seen offering prayers to Goddess Durga. In the caption, Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Happy Navratras Jai Mata Di." "The most auspicious day and way to celebrate your birthday! missing you @ananyapanday," she added.

Chunky Panday had a re-birthday bash on September 24, which was attended by several celebrities from the film fraternity. Ananya Panday recently shared a sneak peek into the party and revealed all the hats had Chunky Panday's face on them. Take a look at the picture here.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday