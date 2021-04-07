Ananya Panday Strikes Upside-down Pose With Gorilla From 'Hello Charlie'

On April 7, 2021, Ananya Panday took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen doing an upside-down pose next to a gorilla. One can see Ananya flashing her bright smile as she posed with Hello Charlie's gorilla holding red dumbbells in his hands. Sharing the picture, she asked her fans and followers what sound a gorilla’s doorbell makes.

Ananya Panday poses with Gorilla

In the picture, Ananya can be seen donning a white full-sleeve top which she paired with printed blue jogger pants. She kept her look natural and posed in an upside-down position against a wall. Her hair is tied in a messy bun and she can be seen looking into the camera confidently. As for the caption, she wrote, “What sound does a gorilla’s doorbell make? King Kong ‘#TotoMainMain’, ‘#HelloCharlieOnPrime’ releasing on 9th April!”.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to compliment her. Aadar Jain dropped heart in his comments, while Sanjay Kapoor dropped a pair of clapping hands emoticons. Anushka commented, “Woohoo” with a fire emoticon. A fan commented, “Ohhh cuteee!!!!!”. Another one wrote, “wow!” with a surprising face emoticon. A netizen commented, “Perfect” with several red hearts. Another one simply called her "beautiful" and dropped red hearts.

Recently, Ananya Panday treated her fans and followers with a throwback snap from her childhood on the special occasion of Holi. In the picture, she can be seen posing with Shanaya Kapoor as she celebrated the festival. The childhood friends can be seen all coloured as they posed for a picture together. She captioned the picture as, “Happy Holi!!!!! My best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing. Stay safe everyone!!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always” with a string of emoticons.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Bhavana Pandey, too, dropped red hearts. Maheep Kapoor commented, “Awwwww my babies” with red heart and heart-eyed face emojis. A user commented, “looking adorable”, while another one simply wished her "Happy Holi".

A peek into Ananya Panday's photos

