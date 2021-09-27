Ananya Panday Voices Opinion On Social Causes As Youngest Star At Global Citizen Concert

Actor Ananya Panday, who has been soaring high on success with her work, was the youngest Indian celebrity to participate in the Global Citizen concert. Global Citizen Concert is a 24-hour music festival that invites world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to defend the planet, defeat poverty and take action on climate change, famine, and advance vaccine equity.

Ananya Panday who made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year has done a lot of work with her DSR initiative, So Positive. For the social cause, Ananya Panday spoke about climate change leading to extinct of species, extreme poverty. She sent out the message of 'Defend Our Planet, Defeat Poverty’ The actress has been doing the rounds with recent announcements and phenomenal work with her DSR initiative.

More about the Global Citizen Live show in Mumbai

The Global Citizen Live show in Mumbai was held on September 26 and it turned out to be a star-studded event. Apart from Ananya, actor Sara Ali Khan stole the limelight in a saree with a quirky twist. The event, which was organised all over the world, focuses to raise funds to end global hunger and provide means for 41 million people, raise awareness about climate change and vaccinate the world against COVID-19. Others actors who marked their presence include Janhvi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and more. Meanwhile, on the work front, the Khaali Peeli actor has a heavy kitty with three big-budget films. The actress has Liger alongside south Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda, an untitled film helmed by Shakun Batra alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a recent addition to it was Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger fame actor Adarsh Gourav.

IMAGE: Instagram/@AnanyaPanday