Ananya Panday Holds Back Her Tears In Star Vs Food; Says 'I'm Falling Apart'

As the second season of Discovery+ Star vs Food already witnessed actors Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor polish their culinary skills, the latest episode will feature Ananya Panday as she goes through a rough patch in her journey alongside pastry chef Freny Fernandes, who didn't seem too impressed with the Khaali Peeli actor's work. As Ananya attempted to cook some delicacies for her parents Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey and photographer friend Rohan Shrestha, she was told multiple times that her work looked like 'sh*t’.

This led to the actor being on the verge of tears, mentioning that her feelings had been hurt as the chef gets 'meaner and meaner' by the day's progression. What entails in the end is her parents' final verdict, who, according to Ananya, have been critical and intense about the actor's work.

Ananya Panday has a hard time on 'Star vs Food'

The chef tells Ananya that the duo will prepare one savoury dish and one sweet dish for the guests, iterating that any item not meeting her standards will leave the kitchen. While Ananya tried to fine-tune her piping skills, the chef got furious, calling her work 'sh*t'. She thought that the chef was possessed by chef Gordon Ramsay's spirit, adding that she was falling apart by the chef's mean treatment.

As Ananya faltered to mix the batter, the chef further remarked, 'Don't you go to the gym every day?', to which Ananya remarked that her biceps aren't coming in handy at all. She was also joined by Shreshtha and Ananya's parents who were there to try out the food. Chunky, being his goofy self remarked how Ananya has never cooked anything apart from 'some nice stories', while Bhavana, who marked that she had no expectations as she herself doesn't know how to cook, didn't seem all that impressed with her daughter's savoury item. However, the chef lauded her effort, by the end of the day's events.

The upcoming season will also see Badshah, Nora Fatehi and Zakir Khan sweat it out in order to prepare mouth-watering delicacies for their special guests with the help of gourmet chefs. The new episode will go live on Discovery+ on Thursday.

(Image: @DISCOVERYPLUSIN/Instagram)