Fashion face-off is not an alien concept in Bollywood. Celebrities more than often end up getting “inspired” by one another, that gives us some really interesting face-offs. While our seasoned stars are well past this whole commotion, it seems like it’s the younger lot who are getting inspired by each other's style. Recently, we came across Ananya Panday and Kangana Ranaut facing off in checkered blazers. Read ahead to know who wore it better-

Ananya Panday or Kangana Ranaut- who wore the checkered blazer look better?

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Panga, is giving us some major fashion goals with her sartorial choices. From going head to toe in a flesh tint ensemble by Burberry to wearing a floral brocade shrug, Kangana keeps on experimenting with her dressing sense. But, instead of following the hottest and latest trends, Kangana likes to keep it classic. This is what makes her style different from the rest. The actress has created her own niche when it comes to fashion.

She pulled off a beige checkered pantsuit and paired it up with a V-Neck tee of the same tint. She barely put on any makeup and opted for a side-parted sleek hairdo. She wore stilettos under the outfit.

Ananya has already created a buzz among her fans and followers for her impeccable acting and amazing style statements. She has some major style goals for young women out there. From her casual to ethnic looks she has slain in all her ensemble just right. She has once again rocked in the checkered blazers and not once but twice. She looked phenomenal in both the checkered blazers.

