Ananya Panday’s Cousin Alanna On How Her Family Reacted To Her Live-in Relationship

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is quite a sensation online for her famous Youtube channel where she shares fun and interesting details about her. Alanna Panday recently held a Q&A session with all her fans and answered numerous questions posted by them. Alanna Panday’s boyfriend, Ivor McCray V, also accompanied her in the video where they both revealed how Alanna’s family reacted when they told them about their live-in relationship.

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday recently posted a video on her Youtube channel in which she held a Q&A session. Alanna, along with her boyfriend Ivor McCray V, held this session and while they tried to answer as many questions as possible, they even answered one of the fans’ questions asking how her family reacted to her decision to move in with her boyfriend. She then stated that her family was so happy and she recalled the time when she told her mother first that they were getting a house. She added that her mother was absolutely ecstatic. She then talked about how this was the first house that she got on her own where she was paying her own rent. Alanna Panday further shared how it was a big step in her life where she moved in with her boyfriend and had her own place.

When asked about how she tried to convince her parents about moving in with Ivor, she revealed that she already answered how her parents were super open-minded about everything. She also said that her parents were not only open-minded about her living with Ivor but they were also open-minded in general and mentioned that there was no convincing required. She then stated how one day she called her family and introduced her boyfriend Ivor McCray V. She then casually informed them that she loved him and had decided to stay together.

Alanna Panday also talked about the time when she met her boyfriend's family and stated that he had a huge family and in order to meet them all, they had to travel to seven different places. Her boyfriend then praised the Indian culture on how families here stay together as compared to America where they split up and settle in different places.

Image Source- Alanna Panday's Instagram