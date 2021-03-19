Ananya Panday's Mom Bhavana Panday Claims Rysa Panday 'can't Smile Straight'; See Picture

On March 19, 2021, Bhavana Panday shared a picture of her family's trip to California. In the pictures, the Panday family including Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday were snapped in front of the Marina Del Rey's view. While the other three family members smiled towards the camera, Rysa Panday's pictures flaunted her mischief.

Rysa was seen making a face with a huge smile, her nostrils flared and eyes wide open in the first image. In the second image, she squinted her eyes and shared a toothy grin with the camera. In the caption, Bhavana said that she couldn't find a single image of the family with Rysa having 'a straight smile' on her face. She followed the caption with a nervous emoji and a hugging emoji.

Rysa Panday can't keep a straight smiling face

The family's picture received over 5,400 likes from fans in over two hours. In the comments section, fans were quick to share tons of hearts and heart-eyes emojis. One fan pointed that along with Rysa, Ananya Pandey too had changed a little. Other fans called the picture "cute".

Rysa Panday's 17th birthday: The family's wishes

On Rysa Panday's 17th birthday, Ananya Panday shared a picture of the two sisters together at Rysa's birthday bash. Ananya gushed over her little sister turning 17. Ananya shared sweating and crying emojis in her caption. In the carousel posts, Ananya was seen dramatically posing as Rysa was busy on her phone. In another picture, she was hugging her sister. She wished Rysa and asked her to "stop" growing. The picture received more than 810,000 likes on Instagram.

Bhavana Panday too shared a picture of Rysa, calling her daughter her "pudding" and her "gorgeous girl". In the picture, Rysa was on a beach and was dressed in a sports tee and a black bucket hat. Bhavana was excited as she wished her youngest daughter to "keep smiling" and to "keep shining". The picture received over 10,000 likes.

Sharing their pictures from their trip to Kyoto, Japan, Chunky Panday too took to his Instagram handle to give a special birthday wish to his "Rysa Pudding". He shared a kissing emoji, a cake emoji and a heart emoji for his daughter. The picture received over 19,000 likes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.