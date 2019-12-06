Ananya Panday's Car Bangs Into Another Vehicle Ahead Of Pati Patni Aur Woh Screening?

Bollywood’s rising star Ananya Panday has become the talk of the town after all the interesting revelations made by her in different interviews while promoting her film Pati Patni Aur Woh. On December 5, the actor was spotted at the special screening of her movie in Mumbai. As per the videos circulating online, Ananya Panday was seen with her dad Chunkey Panday, who was also greeted by many fans at the event. However, a small incident took place right before Ananya’s screening of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday’s car hits another, before the screening of Pati Pati Aur Woh

Ananya Panday is often snapped by the paparazzi while she heads out in the city for her events. One of the videos that have been circulating since last night shows that Ananya’s car may have allegedly hit another car, causing a dent or some sort of damage. Amid the chaos in the video, a person can be heard screaming, “Madam, car todd diya!” (Madam you broke the car) Have a look at Ananya Panday’s expressions.

Pati Patni Aur Woh hits the screens on Friday, December 6. This comedy tale about an extramarital affair is set to clash with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It will be interesting to see which movie takes all the numbers.

