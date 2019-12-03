Ananya Panday Gets Candid, Reveals Who Are Her Favourite Bollywood Actors

Bollywood has seen many young celebrities making their debuts in the past few years. From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, many celebrities' performance have been very well appreciated by the audience as well as critics. One of these is Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday who has also made it to this list. She debuted in Student of the Year 2 which was the second installment in the Student of the Year franchise. In the movie, Ananya was seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and also Tara Sutaria. In a recent media interaction, she revealed who are her favourite actors.

Who are Ananya Panday's favourite actors

In an interview with a leading daily, the Student of the Year 2 actor was asked who are her favourite actors, Ananya replied that she has always loved Kareena Kapoor Khan since she was a ten year old. Ananya added that growing up she started admiring Alia Bhatt. Ananya also added that she loves being an inspiration to many young girls. She was asked about her fan following and also about the actors who she admired the most. Ananya Panday reportedly replied that she is very happy with the response that she has received. She spoke about how she always loved to see kids appreciating her work.

Ananya also spoke about her popularity on social media. She reportedly replied that she is young and so she wants the audience to grow with her by watching her films. She also believes that superstardom is far away but she also hopes to achieve it someday. Ananya in the media interaction, also said that she wants to have a loyal fan base.

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the movie, the 21-year-old actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 6 this year.

