Ananya Panday’s Sister Rysa Asks Her To ‘stop Singing’ At Home, Actor Posts A Screenshot

Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Sunday night and shared a screenshot of her conversation with her sister Rysa Panday. In the image, the latter asked the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor to stop singing and sent another text which read, “My ears are bleeding.” Sharing a glimpse of the same, Ananya wrote, “Always great chatting with you, Rysa.” Ananya often shares glimpses of her whereabouts with her younger sister.

Ananya and Rysa’s fun text conversation

A while ago, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, mother Bhavana Pandey took a trip down memory lane and dug out throwback videos of her daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. In the first video, baby Ananya was seen making cute gestures after her father requested her to not eat big sweets, whereas in the other video, Rysa, with two ponytails, was laughing away to glory. Bhavana Pandey went on to call Rysa her “first cutest Valentine” and recalled the time when she was a baby. The videos went viral in no time as many rushed to repost them on fan pages.

The Student of the Year 2 actor also shared a bunch of photos on March 10, on the occasion of Rysa's 17th birthday. Ananya gave a sneak-peek into Rysa's birthday party in which they both posed amid several balloons and neon lights. She wrote, “She’s 17!!!!! Ugh. Stop, Rysa Panday, hbd.” Ishaan Khatter was one of the firsts who dropped a comment which read, “Hahahaha you’re really devastated that she’s growing in pic 3.” Sophie Choudry, Farah Khan Kunder, Alanna Panday, and many others dropped endearing comments on the duo's pic.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in the upcoming pan-India movie, Liger, alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. On January 18, the makers of the film unveiled Vijay's first look poster and wrote that the movie will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Ananya mentioned that she's very excited and grateful to be part of this journey. Pandey will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. The shooting of the same took place in Goa.

