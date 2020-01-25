'Andaz Apna Apna' Producer Vinay Sinha Passes Away

Producer of films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Rafoo Chakkar and Chor Police, Vinay Sinha passed away on January 24th, Friday. He was also the Vice President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). Although the cause of death remains unknown, Trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted the news of his sad demise.

#SadNews Producer #VinaySinha passed away few hours back. Vinay ji is known for producing #AndazApnaApna #RafooChakkar #ChorPolice and TV serials. He was also vice president of #IMPPA. He was presently working on few projects which included sequel of #AndazApnaApna. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/xZAJg10umY — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) January 24, 2020

Trade analyst Komal Nahta also shared his condolences on Twitter, “Vinay Sinha, producer of films like Andaz Apna Apna, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul rest in peace.”

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994 and became a cult classic. The comedy starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor. Rajkumar Santoshi was allegedly planning to remake the film, which completed 25 years last year. Speculations were rife that Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh were being considered for the reboot. However, neither Santoshi nor the actors have confirmed the news.

