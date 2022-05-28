'Anek' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Opens To Dull Response

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has expanded his catalogue of experimental films from various genres with his latest release - the Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek. Released on 27 May 2022, the socio-political thriller is set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India and it witnessed Ayushmann Khurrana stepping into the shoes of an undercover agent Joshua aka Aman.

Despite having a subject-oriented storyline which holds significance in contemporary Indian politics, the film failed to attract the masses to the theatres. It opened to moderate responses from the audience and critics alike. Here is how Anek performed on day 1 of its theatrical run.

Anek Box Office collections Day 1

The hype surrounding Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek was not reflected in its box office collections as the film opened to a dull response. As per the reports of Box Office India, Anek minted some unimpressive figures at the ticket windows. The early estimates suggest that the action thriller earmarked around Rs 1.75 crore on the opening day, which is quite low compared to Khurrana's previous release, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which opened at Rs 3 crore.

Moreover, the film is receiving tough competition from Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The latter is now marching towards the elite 100 crore club. Considering these two big films, Anek might take time to pick pace at the box office.

More about Anek

The film is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead role, the film centres around the northeastern part of India. It was shot primarily across Assam and Meghalaya as a result of which Ayushmann got a close insight into the people of that region. Morever, it also marks Ayushmann's second collaboration with Anubhav after their subject-oriented film Article 15.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk